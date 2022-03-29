SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for some Siouxland counties.

The National Weather Service issued the alert early Tuesday evening until 11 p.m. for multiple counties in Siouxland, including Carrol, Crawford, Harrison, Monona, and Woodbury in Iowa. The alert is also for the following Nebraska counties: Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, and Wayne.

The NWS stated that scattered thunderstorms are expected this evening with a few storms possibly producing hail up to ping pong size. They add that there is a lower risk of wind gusts to around 60 mph is also possible. Rain may mix with or change to snow later tonight into Wednesday morning.

Any rain or snow as well as winds will continue into Wednesday, with peak gusts ranging between 30 to 45 mph. Total snowfall accumulations generally around 2 inches or less are expected from Tuesday night

through Wednesday night.