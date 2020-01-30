Pete Buttigieg to host one more town hall in Sioux City before caucuses

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, speaks at a town hall meeting in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – With less than one week until the Iowa Caucuses, Pete Buttigieg will talk to Iowans about his campaign run as a 2020 Presidential Hopeful.

Pete Buttigieg will be making another stop in Sioux City just before the Iowa caucuses take place.

He will be hosting the “Get Out The Caucus Town Hall” in Sioux City on Friday, January 31.

The town hall will take place at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux City, starting at 11:00 a.m.

If you would like to attend his final town hall prior to the caucuses, you can RSVP by clicking here.

