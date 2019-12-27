Iowa swung fiercely to Trump. Will it swing back in 2020?

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2016, file photo, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Few states have changed politically with the head-snapping speed of Iowa. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – In the last presidential election, Iowa swung fiercely to Donald Trump.

Heading into 2020, the question is whether it will swing away from him.

Few states have changed politically with the head-snapping speed of Iowa.

It backed Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. Then four years later Trump carried Iowa by a larger percentage of the vote than in Texas.

Some Democrats are seeing signs of a shift their way.

If Iowa’s rightward drift has indeed stalled, it could be a foreboding sign for Trump in other upper Midwestern states he carried by much smaller margins and would need to win again. 

