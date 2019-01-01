Sen. Elizabeth Warren visiting Sioux City this weekend

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be hosting events in Iowa, including one in Sioux City, this Saturday.

According to posts on her professional Facebook page, Warren will be in Sioux City Saturday for an organizing event at 9:30 a.m. with doors opening an hour earlier. The event will be at the Orpheum Theatre. It is free and open to the public, but they ask for people to RSVP.

She has similar events in Council Bluffs on Friday and Des Moines Saturday evening. She is also hosting a roundtable in Storm Lake.

Warren, a Democratic senior senator from Massachusetts, announced Monday that she created a presidential exploratory committee. She has not visited Iowa in years.

Iowa is home to the Iowa Caucuses and is the first-in-the-nation primary election for the 2020 presidential election.

Democrat presidential candidate Rep. John Delaney has visited the state several times in 2018.