Democratic hopeful Yang to give Iowan $1,000 every month

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) – A Democratic presidential candidate is making waves in Iowa

Andrew Yang announced the recipient of his Freedom Dividend Program went to an Iowa resident.

Kyle Christensen, 41, of Iowa Falls, will be getting $1,000 a month for a year. It's part of Yang's universal basic income proposal.

"We have plenty of resources in this country, but the benefits of living in the wealthiest and most advanced nation in the history of Earth are not being shared with most Americans," Yang said. "We must build a new economy that puts people first. If there’s one policy that would transform American lives for the better on day one, it's the Freedom Dividend."

Christensen is only the second person to receive this funding, yang personally paid for the first recipient.

In his application, Christensen said he is helping his mom, who goes to chemo for her cancer which is in remission. He is worried about losing the house while also trying to repay student debt.

The trial run of Yang's Freedom Dividend will go for one year, starting July 1. It is being funded by Yang.