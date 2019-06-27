2nd night of Democratic debate brings 10 more candidates

MIAMI (ABC News) – When the debate airs at tonight 8 p.m. CDT on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, much of the initial focus will be on front-runners former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

But Thursday’s debate will give everyone on the next slate of 10 candidates their first nationally-televised chance to break out from the crowd as some appeared to do on Wednesday. They’ll be able to pitch a wide array of policy prescriptions on issues from climate change, gun control, health care, foreign policy, immigration and criminal justice reform.

The second 10 candidates are:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

California Sen. Kamala Harris

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

California Rep. Eric Swalwell

Spiritual author Marianne Williamson

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

There will be a pre- and post-show discussion from Miami-affiliate WFLA. The pre-show will take place at 7 p.m. CDT and the post-show will happen at 10 p.m. CDT. You can view the pre- and post-show by clicking here.