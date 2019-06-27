2nd night of Democratic debate brings 10 more candidates

MIAMI (ABC News) – When the debate airs at tonight 8 p.m. CDT on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, much of the initial focus will be on front-runners former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.
But Thursday’s debate will give everyone on the next slate of 10 candidates their first nationally-televised chance to break out from the crowd as some appeared to do on Wednesday. They’ll be able to pitch a wide array of policy prescriptions on issues from climate change, gun control, health care, foreign policy, immigration and criminal justice reform.
The second 10 candidates are:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
- New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
- California Rep. Eric Swalwell
- Spiritual author Marianne Williamson
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
There will be a pre- and post-show discussion from Miami-affiliate WFLA. The pre-show will take place at 7 p.m. CDT and the post-show will happen at 10 p.m. CDT. You can view the pre- and post-show by clicking here.