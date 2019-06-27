2nd night of Democratic debate brings 10 more candidates

by: KENDALL KARSON

MIAMI (ABC News) – When the debate airs at tonight 8 p.m. CDT on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, much of the initial focus will be on front-runners former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

But Thursday’s debate will give everyone on the next slate of 10 candidates their first nationally-televised chance to break out from the crowd as some appeared to do on Wednesday. They’ll be able to pitch a wide array of policy prescriptions on issues from climate change, gun control, health care, foreign policy, immigration and criminal justice reform.

The second 10 candidates are:

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
  • California Sen. Kamala Harris
  • South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
  • New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
  • Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
  • California Rep. Eric Swalwell
  • Spiritual author Marianne Williamson
  • Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

