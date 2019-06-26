10 Democratic presidential candidates set to square off on night 1

MIAMI (ABC News) –The first Democratic debates are here, and the 2020 contenders are converging on two stages in Miami — the site of the first debates on Wednesday and Thursday — in the crucial battleground state of Florida.
In the initial months of the campaign season, the presidential hopefuls have been looking to break out from the sprawling field. Now 20 Democrats are seeking to use the early introduction to Democratic primary voters, beyond the coffee shops and house parties in the early nominating states, to reset the playing field.
The first debates might usher in a breakout performance or a disappointing one, but it will also give candidates their first opportunity to show their differences and pitch their wide array of policy prescriptions to the major issues like climate change, gun control, health care, foreign policy, immigration and criminal justice reform, that have been percolating in the Democratic primary so far.
The first 10 candidates set to square off on Wednesday are:
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
There will be a pre- and post-show discussion from Miami-affiliate WFLA. The pre-show will take place at 7 p.m. CDT and the post-show will happen at 10 p.m. CDT. You can view the pre- and post-show by clicking here.