10 Democratic presidential candidates set to square off on night 1

MIAMI (ABC News) –The first Democratic debates are here, and the 2020 contenders are converging on two stages in Miami — the site of the first debates on Wednesday and Thursday — in the crucial battleground state of Florida.

In the initial months of the campaign season, the presidential hopefuls have been looking to break out from the sprawling field. Now 20 Democrats are seeking to use the early introduction to Democratic primary voters, beyond the coffee shops and house parties in the early nominating states, to reset the playing field.

The first debates might usher in a breakout performance or a disappointing one, but it will also give candidates their first opportunity to show their differences and pitch their wide array of policy prescriptions to the major issues like climate change, gun control, health care, foreign policy, immigration and criminal justice reform, that have been percolating in the Democratic primary so far.

The first 10 candidates set to square off on Wednesday are:

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

There will be a pre- and post-show discussion from Miami-affiliate WFLA. The pre-show will take place at 7 p.m. CDT and the post-show will happen at 10 p.m. CDT. You can view the pre- and post-show by clicking here.