Randy Feenstra announces re-election campaign

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) — Congressman Randy Feenstra announced his re-election campaign on Wednesday.

Feenstra has announced his campaign to be re-elected for the U.S. House Representative of Iowa District 4. Feenstra is currently the only candidate for this position.

A statement attached to his announcement is shown below.

“With the support of my family and friends, and through prayerful consideration, I launched my first campaign for Congress because we needed a conservative leader to deliver results for Iowa. In just our first 10 months in Congress, we’ve restored Iowa’s seat on the House Agriculture Committee, passed needed disaster relief for our farmers, promoted our biofuels, passed legislation to stop the Chinese Communist party from stealing our taxpayer-funded research, defended our conservative values and fought against the advance of socialism in America. After we defeat Speaker Pelosi in 2022, we will enact a conservative agenda to end reckless spending, protect innocent life, defend our 2nd amendment and restore America’s strength around the world.” Rep. Randy Feenstra

Feenstra won his first term in 2020 against Steve King, and he said he’s focusing on raising money for his re-election right now.

According to the official U.S. House of Representatives website, Feenstra belongs to the Committee on Agriculture, Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, and Committee on the Budget.