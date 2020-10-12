Sen. Ernst speaks to supporters ahead of election at annual fundraiser

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – For U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, it has been a six-year ride of representing Iowans in Washington, D.C.

“All of us believe that we have a country that is worth fighting for,” said Ernst.

As her fight for re-election roars along, Ernst gathered supporters in Des Moines at the Big Barn Harley-Davidson for the second day of “Joni’s Ride Across Iowa.”

“She’s trying to raise the community up, not tear it apart, and that’s the difference. We need people to show love for one another and show community for one another,” said attendee Garrett Sheppard.

Before riding to Cedar Rapids and Davenport, strong support came from fellow Republican U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley.

“She does like I do. Go to every county every year to hold meetings with your constituents,” said Grassley.

It’s constituents like Pete James who feel America has lost its way.

“I’ll be shocked if it’s not a landslide Republican win because people want their country back,” said James.

Ernst stood firm on her support to fast-track Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

“There should not be a lot of new discovery going through the hearing process. She’s already been supported bipartisan. I don’t know why she wouldn’t be supported bipartisan this time,” said Ernst.

As polls show President Donald Trump losing traction in Iowa, Ernst says that decline shouldn’t impact her at the voting booth.

“There may be issues where people disagree with the president but they’ll be supportive of me, so it’s really up to the Iowans to make that decision. I hope they recognize Iowa is where I was born and raised and Iowans are the people I care about,” Ernst said.

Ernst also recommended Iowans looking ahead to Trump’s Des Moines rally Wednesday to stay safe during the pandemic.

“Always follow proper precautions. Wearing a mask, following with washing hands. All of the CDC procedures,” said Ernst.

The Nexstar Iowa RABA 2020 Research Poll released on Oct. 1 showed Ernst trailing Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield by 12 points. Despite the late deficit, Ernst supporters and the senator do not feel this is a farewell ride.

“The road to the right is the road of economic prosperity. It’s a road of freedom,” Ernst said.

All proceeds from “Joni’s Ride Across Iowa” will go to the Derecho Disaster Recovery Effort and the Puppy Jake Foundation.

