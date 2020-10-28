Pres. Trump, Ernst lead in Iowa Youth Straw Poll races

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Thousands of students cast ballots in Secretary of State’s Paul Pate’s Iowa Youth Straw Poll, voting for their preferred candidates in the U.S. Presidential race, along with Iowa’s U.S. Senate and U.S. House races.

According to a release, with more than 27,000 votes cast, Donald Trump leads the presidential race 57 to 31 percent over Joe Biden. Kayne West is in third at 9 percent.

Joni Ernst is ahead of Theresa Greenfield in the U.S. Senate race, 55 to 36 percent. 198 schools have reported results so far.

Some Youth Straw Poll participants will be eligible to participate in next week’s general election.

“This is a fun, hands-on learning experience that hopefully will create a lifelong interest in civics and elections for these students,” Secretary Pate said. “My thanks to everyone who participated and the teachers and school leaders across the state for organizing this event.”

Iowa’s four U.S. Congressional races were also polled, with Republicans leading early in all four districts. Republican Ashley Hinson is ahead of Abby Finkenauer 56 percent to 45 in the First District. Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks leads Rita Hart 56 to 44 percent in the Second District. David Young holds a two-point lead over Democrat Cindy Axne, 48 to 46 percent in Iowa’s Third District. Randy Feenstra is leading J.D. Scholten 67 to 33 percent in the Fourth District.

The 2016 Iowa Youth Straw Poll showed Donald Trump defeating Hillary Clinton by 10 points and reflected the winner of actual election results in every Iowa congressional race except one. The results are unscientific.

The Iowa Youth Straw Poll is open to students of every grade level and youth civic organizations. Vote totals are available by clicking here.

