Worries rise about Russian interference with upcoming election

WASHINGTON D.C. (KCAU) – Intelligence officials are continuing to warn lawmakers that Russia is trying to interfere with the 2020 presidential election.

They are saying that evidence is showing Russia isn’t favoring a political party or candidate, instead, they are trying to create chaos and sour Americans on the entire election process.

Now lawmakers are calling on the Trump Administration to make it stop by imposing additional economic sanctions on Russia.

“The security of the election is in question. The President clearly doesn’t have much concern,” U.S. Senator Herrod Brown said.

“You don’t have to be in the NSA or the CIA to know that Russia is trying to meddle in our elections,” U.S. Congressman Will Hurd added.

The Department of Homeland Security said they are working with the state and local election officials to make sure they have the resources to deal with any issues when voters head to the polls.

They also said they have created a “cyber situational awareness room” where state and local election authorities can call for help.