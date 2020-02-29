Worries rise about Russian interference with upcoming election

KCAU Your Local Election Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (KCAU) – Intelligence officials are continuing to warn lawmakers that Russia is trying to interfere with the 2020 presidential election.

They are saying that evidence is showing Russia isn’t favoring a political party or candidate, instead, they are trying to create chaos and sour Americans on the entire election process.

Now lawmakers are calling on the Trump Administration to make it stop by imposing additional economic sanctions on Russia.

“The security of the election is in question. The President clearly doesn’t have much concern,” U.S. Senator Herrod Brown said.

“You don’t have to be in the NSA or the CIA to know that Russia is trying to meddle in our elections,” U.S. Congressman Will Hurd added.

The Department of Homeland Security said they are working with the state and local election officials to make sure they have the resources to deal with any issues when voters head to the polls.

They also said they have created a “cyber situational awareness room” where state and local election authorities can call for help.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.