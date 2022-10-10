SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County is getting ready for the upcoming 2022 general election. The county advises that some residents should request absentee ballots to reduce the influx of voters on election day. Those wanting to vote early can request ballots on October 19th.

Also starting the same day is 20 days of early voting from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents can go to the Long Lines Family Recreation Center and vote till the end of election day, November 8th.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says residents should vote early to help reduce possible mail delays and stress for poll workers.

“We don’t want lines at the polling place, we’ve bought a lot of equipment that we have at those polling places as far as electronic pull box to speed people through the process so that they can get their ballot cast.” Said Pat Gill.

Oct. 24 is the last day residents can request absentee ballots and Nov. 8 for the 20 days of early voting.