SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With elections right around the corner, Siouxlanders who plan on voting should have a plan for how they’re going to partake in their civic duty.

On June 7, Iowa and South Dakota will be holding elections for primaries. In Iowa, absentee ballots were able to be requested starting on May 18.

If you’re a Siouxlander who is registered to vote, and you want to vote, where do you go? See below:

Buena Vista Co. (IA) PrecinctsVoting LocationCity
Barnes, Brookes, Lee, LincolnAmerican Legion Building at 200 MainSioux Rapids
Coon, Fairfield, Newell PolandAlbert City Gym at 300 Orchard StreetAlbert City
Elk, Maple Valley, Nokomis, ScottAlta Community Center at 27 Lake StreetAlta
Grant, Hayes, Providence, WashingtonLakeside City Hall at 203 Lakeshore DriveLakeside
Storm Lake 1Buena Vista County Engineer Building at 526 Radio RoadStorm Lake
Storm Lake 2Storm Lake Library at 609 Cayuga StreetStorm Lake
Storm Lake 3St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 1614 West 5thStorm Lake
Storm Lake 4Courthouse at 215 East 5th StreetStorm Lake
See more information by clicking here.
Clay Co. (SD) PrecinctsVoting LocationsCity
1SESD Experimental Farm at 29974 University RoadBeresford
2Gingrich-Dixon Post #13 Legion Hall at 101 Montana StreetWakonda
34-H Center/Fairgrounds at 515 High StreetVermillion
Vermillion CityNational Guard Armory at 603 Princeton StreetVermillion
See more information on a document from the county.
Cherokee Co. (IA) PrecinctsVoting LocationCity
Cherokee 1, 2, 3Cherokee Community Center (Upper Level) at 530 West Bluff StreetCherokee
Cherokee 4Cherokee Community Center (Lower Level) at 530 West Bluff Street Cherokee
Diamond, Pilot, Pitcher, Silver Townships, AureliaAurelia Community Center at 235 North Main StreetAurelia
Grand Meadow, Rock, Tilden, Willow Townships, Quimby, and WashtaQuimby Fire Station at 102 North Main StreetQuimby
Amherst, Marcus, Sheridan Townships, Cleghorn, MeridenMarcus Sawyer Center at 303 East Fenton StreetMarcus
Lincoln Co. (SD) PrecinctsVoting LocationCity
Norway, Fairview, Fairview Inc.Lands Lutheran Church at 47998 292nd StreetHuron
Highland and Canton, Canton 1, 2, 3, 4, 5Canton Methodist Church at 621 East 4th StreetCanton
Lincoln and DelawareSouth Lincoln Rural Water at 28647 472nd AvenueWorthing
GrantWest Prarie Lutheran Church at 46788 282nd StreetLennox
Dayton, SpringdaleShalom Lutheran Church at 1000 Maple StreetHarrisburg
Perry, LennoxFirst English Lutheran Church at 120 Easth 2nd AvenueLennox
LaValleyNew Day Church at 27365 472nd AvenueHarrisburg
Delapre, TeaTea City Hall at 600 East 1st StreetTea
Hudson and EdenHudson Fire Hall at 310 4th Street Hudson
Worthing and LynnWorthing Fire Station at 403 South Louise AvenueWorthing
Brookyln, Pleasant, and BeresfordWorthing Fire Station at 403 South Louise AvenueBeresford
Harrisburg 1, 2Harrisburg Methodist Church at 204 Grand AvenueHarrisburg
Visit this website to learn more.
Monona Co. (IA) PrecinctsVoting LocationCity
Ashton, Belvidere, Center, Kennebec, Castana, TurinArboretum at 318 E. Iowa AveOnawa
Cooper, Maple, MapletonMapleton City Office at 513 Main StreetMapleton
Fairview, Grant, Lake, Lincoln, West Fork, Rodney, WhitingWhiting City off at 605 Whittier StreetWhiting
Jordan, Soldier, Spring Valley, Willow, Moorhead, City of SoldierMoorhead Community Building at 110 Oak AvenueMoorhead
Onawa Ward 1Onawa Community Center at 320th 10th StreetOnawa
Onawa Ward 2Faith Lutheran Church at 316 15th StreetOnawa
Onawa Ward 3Onawa City office at 914 Diamond StreetOnawa
Onawa Ward 4Courthouse Annex at 610 Iowa AvenueOnawa
Franklin, Sherman, Sioux, BlencoeBlencoe Community Building at 413 Main StreetBlencoe
St. Clair, UteUte City Hall at 130 Main StreetUte
Find more information by clicking here.
Plymouth Co. (IA) PrecinctsVoting LocationCity
Precincts 1, 2, 3Le Mars Convention Center at 301 12th Street SoutheastLe Mars
Precinct 4Plymouth County Annex Building at 225 4th Avenue SoutheastLe Mars
Precinct 5Remsen Public Library at 211 Fulton StreetRemsen
Precinct 6Brunsville Legion at 305 Oak StreetBrunsville
Precinct 7Kissinger Community Center at 608 Main StreetMerrill
Precinct 8Perry Township Hall at 22504 C604 miles west of Hinton
Precinct 9Hinton Community Center at 208 West MainHinton
Precinct 10Kingsley Community Center at 207 East 1st StreetKingsley
Precinct 11Wesley United Methodist Church at 350 Main StreetAkron
To see more details, visit this website.
Sioux Co. (IA)PrecinctsVoting LocationCity
Alton, NassauAlton Community Building at 1101 3rd AvenueAlton
Capel, Gran, Lyn, SheridanDEMCO Community Center at 714 Main StreetBoyden
East Orange, Floyd, Hollan North 1/2Hospers Community Center at 211 Main StreetHospers
Hawarden, Buncombe, Eagle West, Garfield, Logan, Washington WestHawarden Community Center at 1150 Central AvenueHawarden
Hull, LincolnHill Public Library at 1408 Main StreetHull
Ireton, Center, Eagle East, Reading, Washington EastIreton City Office at 502 4th StreetIreton
Maurice, ShermanMaurice Community Center at 225 Main StreetMaurice
Orange City 1, Orange City 2Prairie Winds Event Center at 908 8th Street SoutheastOrange City
Plato, Rock, Settlers, Sioux, Rock Valley 1, Rock Valley 2Parkview Event Center at 1303 10th Street Rock Valley
Sioux Center 1, Sioux Center 2, Sioux Center 3, Sioux Center 4, West BranchTerrace View Event Center, 230 Saint Andrews WaySioux Center
More details can be found by clicking here.
Woodbury Co. (IA) PrecinctsVoting LocationCity
Precinct 1Riverside Elementary at 2220 Nash Street Sioux City
Precinct 2West Middle School at 3301 W. 19th StreetSioux City
Precincts 3, 7, 10Loess Hills Elementary at 1717 Casselman StreetSioux City
Precincts 4, 6, 9Hunt Elementary at 2002 Nebraska StreetSioux City
Precincts 5, 8, 11Liberty Elementary at 1623 Rebecca StreetSioux City
Precinct 12Perry Creek Elementary at 3501 County Club BoulevardSioux City
Precinct 13North Middle School at 2101 Outer Drive NorthSioux City
Precincts 14, 15Leeds Elementary at 3919 Jefferson StreetSioux City
Precinct 16Unity Elementary at 1901 Unity AvenueSioux City
Precinct 17Lawton Friendship Center at 300 Cedar StreetLawton
Precincts 18, 19Bryant Elementary at 3040 Jones StreetSioux City
Precincts 20, 21Irving Elementary at 901 Floyd BoulevardSioux City
Precinct 22Spalding Elementary at 4101 Stone AvenueSioux City
Precincts 23, 24Morningside Library at 4005 Morningside AvenueSioux City
Precinct 25East Middle School at 5401 Lorraine AvenueSioux City
Precincts 26, 27Morningside Elementary at 3601 Bushnell AvenueSioux City
Precincts 28, 29East High School at 3200 South Cypress StreetSioux City
Precincts 30, 31, 32Sergeant Bluff Community Center at 903 Topaz DriveSergeant Bluff, Iowa
Precinct 33Salix City Hall at 319 Tipton StreetSalix
Precinct 34Moville Community Center at 815 Main StreetMoville
Precinct 35Pierson City Hall at 201 Main StreetPierson
Precinct 36Correctionville Community Building at 312 DriftwoodCorrectionville
Precinct 37Bronson City Hall at 100 East 1st StreetBronson
Precinct 38Cushing Fire Station at 201 Main StreetCushing
Precinct 39Hornick Fire Station at 400 Main StreetHornick
Precinct 40Anthon Community Center at 110 North 5th AvenueAnthon
Precinct 41Danbury Elementary Service Building at 201 Main StreetDanbury
Precinct 42Sloan Community Hall at 423 Evans StreetSloan
Precinct 43Smithland Fire Station at 107 South Hickory StreetSmithland
Precinct 44Oto City Hall at 27 Washington StreetOto

To see frequently asked questions about Woodbury County’s election, click here.

Some other Siouxland counties not shown above can be found in the list below.

If you’re not sure where to vote in Iowa after seeing this list, visit this website. If you don’t know where to vote and you live in South Dakota, visit this website.