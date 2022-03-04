NEW HARTFORD, Iowa (KCAU/AP) — U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley’s team said in a release that Grassley will be filing for re-election Friday.

News outlet Associated Press claimed Grassley filed at the Office of the Iowa Secretary of State in Des Moines along with bringing signatures from all 99 Iowa counties so that he qualifies to appear on the primary election ballot.

The release said that Grassley delivered nearly 10,000 signatures which is almost triple the required number.

Grassley is currently serving his seventh term, having first been elected in 1980.

He is Iowa’s senior senator and serves as a ranking member of the Judiciary Committee and is Vice Chairman of the United States Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control.

Other committees he is on include the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, the Committee on Finance, the Committee on the Budget, and the Joint Committee on Taxation.