SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Three people have been voted onto the Sioux City City Council.

According to unofficial results of Woodbury County elections, Dan Moore, Alex Watters, and Matthew O’Kane have been elected to serve on the Sioux City City Council.

Winner vote tallies are listed below:

Dan Moore won by a total of 3,115 votes.

Alex Watters won by a total of 2,896 votes.

Matthew O’Kane won by a total of 1,997 votes.

In total, four people ran for the three open seats.

Ike Rayford

Alex Watters

Matthew O’Kane

Dan Moore