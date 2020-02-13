Sanders comes out on top in New Hampshire primary

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (ABC) – The 2020 Presidential Race continues on as Bernie Sanders narrowly won in the New Hampshire Primary with Pete Buttigieg coming in a close second.

The Democratic pack of presidential hopefuls continues to move on after the New Hampshire Primary.

“I think we’re going to do just fine in Nevada, very well in South Carolina. And I think we’ve got a real shot on Super Tuesday to win a whole lot of states,” Senator Sanders said.

Senator Bernie Sanders is hoping that his first-place finish in New Hampshire propels him to more victories.

Pete Buttigieg, who finished closely behind Sanders is continuing his line of attacks against the frontrunner’s self-declared “socialist” platform.

“He’s got an approach that says you’re either for a revolution, or you have to be for the status quo,” Buttigieg said.

Senator Amy Klobuchar celebrated her surge, moving into the top tier with a strong third-place finish, and seeing a windfall in donations.

“The fight to end Donald Trump’s Presidency is just beginning, just beginning,” Klobuchar added.

Despite Elizabeth Warren’s fourth-place finish, she vows to continue fighting on, hoping the lack of a clear front-runner will give her more time to build support.

“We might be heading for another one of those long primary fights that last for months,” Warren said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden finished in fifth place, insists this is just the beginning to end Trump’s Presidency.

More fallout from the New Hampshire Primaries include former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick who called it quits Wednesday, and businessman Andrew Yang and Senator Michael Bennett dropped out of the race after the polls closed Tuesday night.