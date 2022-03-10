DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The announcement was more of a formality: There had been little doubt that Kim Reynolds wanted to continue serving as Iowa’s governor.

Wednesday night before 400-500 supporters, she officially launched her re-election campaign at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

“I put my faith in you,” Reynolds told the crowd, “No matter what comes at you, you show up every time.”

She laid out what she considers recent accomplishments, including a third round of tax cuts since she has been in office, opposing vaccine and mask requirements, supporting the rights of the unborn and parental choice regarding education.

“Humble, hardworking and patriotic,” Reynolds said of Iowans, “Ultimately, you take responsibility for yourself.”

Last week, Reynolds received the honor of delivering her party’s national response to President Biden’s State of the Union Address, she has a huge advantage of her likely Democratic opponent in campaign cash, name identification and Iowans’ preference traditionally for incumbents. “I am so blessed to be the governor of this great state. Every single day I am in awe of your spirit and your kindness.”

Deidre DeJear, the only Democratic actively seeking her party’s nomination, contends that Reynolds’ tax cuts provide unnecessary breaks for wealthier Iowans. She wants more focus on the state’s workforce shortage and lack of state resources for teachers. “We have been in this race since August of last year,’ DeJear, a small business consultant, said, “We have done our due diligence to connect with Iowans all over the state and so, we’re prepared for this race. It’s good to know that she’s officially in it. Now, it’s off to the races.”