SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska county clerks have been getting ready for 2022’s primary elections and they have a few things that they have said that you should know before voting.

If you have not registered to vote and you plan to vote in person Tuesday, be sure to bring your ID, also the deadline to have early voting ballots turned in is 8 p.m. on Tuesday. They can be turned in at your local voting location.

“Polling sites are open for 12 hours, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you voted early, make sure you bring your ballot back by 8 p.m. on election night,” said Dakota County Clerk Joan Spencer.

In addition, this year independents can also vote on Democratic, Libertarian and Lega Marijuana NOw party allots if they choose them as a secondary party.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.