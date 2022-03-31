KEARNEY, Neb. (KCAU) — One of Nebraska’s contenders for governor announced their running mate Thursday.

Theresa Thibodeau, a Republican candidate for Nebraska Governor, announced that Trent Loos, a sixth-generation Nebraska farmer is her pick for Nebraska Lieutenant Governor, according to a release from her team.

The release said that Thibodeau’s decision to select a running mate with an agricultural background demonstrates her commitment to Nebraskans.

“I entered the governor’s race because I believe that every Nebraskan deserves a fierce advocate in Lincoln. Since my campaign kickoff in November 2021, I have listened to thousands of Nebraskans’ stories, concerns, and hopes. Their message is clear: a one-size-fits-all approach will not solve Nebraska’s problems. The things that work for Omaha do not work in Valentine or Sidney. We must create solutions that benefit every Nebraska community. I am honored to have Trent Loos as my running mate. Trent and I agree that we must bridge the rural versus urban divide for Nebraska to move forward,” said Thibodeau in a statement.

Trent Loos said he is honored to join Thibodeau in her mission.

“I am honored to join Theresa Thibodeau in her mission to bring power back to the citizens of Nebraska. I have spent the last 22 years bridging the gap between food producers and consumers, which alludes to the rural versus urban divide. Now I see an opportunity by partnering with someone from urban Nebraska and a sixth-generation food producer to come together and bring unity to all Nebraskans,” Loos said.