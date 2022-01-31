DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Democratic Party and GOP released their party-specific locations for the 2022 precinct caucuses on Monday.

Locations for the Republican precinct locations in the Siouxland area can be found here.

“We are a bottom-up party and the precinct caucuses are a launchpad for our grassroots,” said Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, “I encourage anyone interested in making their voice heard in the republican party of Iowa to participate in this process.”

Locations for the Democratic precinct locations can be found here.

“I’m excited about our upcoming Iowa democratic caucuses and the opportunity it provides to democrats to get involved at the local level to make a positive impact on our state,” said Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn, “The Iowa caucuses have been and will always be a joint effort between our two parties. Iowa Democrats and Republicans don’t agree on much, but we do agree in keeping Iowa first in the nation. I look forward to continuing to work with Chair Jeff Kaufmann on ensuring the future success of the Iowa caucuses.”