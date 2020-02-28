Iowa caucus recount results to be announced Thursday night

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – After two days of recounting and weeks after Iowans took to the caucus, Iowa’s first in the nation may finally be over.

The Iowa Democratic Party began recounting 20 precincts on Tuesday at the request of the Sanders and Buttigieg campaigns.

The final results are expected to be released at the end of Thursday and ending the troubled caucus that saw confusion, technical issues, and frustration from Democrats across Iowa and the country.

Now, both parties are looking ahead to the South Carolina primaries happening this weekend, with the candidates looking for a win to bring to Super Tuesday, and Republicans looking to bring down the frontrunner.

The 2020 conservative political action conference is focusing on Senator Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for all plan as the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist is leading the pack.

Joe Biden is also going after Sanders, as the former vice president needs a strong showing in South Carolina after three weak contests.

“Senator Sanders’ Medicare for all push will be a long, long, expensive slog. It costs over 35 trillion dollars, and the patients can’t afford to wait,” Biden said.

The candidates are all vying to come out on top on Super Tuesday, where 15 states are holding primaries and more than 1,300 delegates are up for grabs.