Incumbent Rep. Steve King defeated in upset

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The race for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District seat in the House of Representatives got national attention Wednesday after the nine-term incumbent Steve King was defeated by Randy Feenstra in the primaries.

While the upset took many by surprise, Democratic candidate and long time opponent of King J.D. Scholten said he saw it coming.

“We performed the top of the ticket by 17, and we got 25,000 more votes than there even are Democrats that there are in the district. So, from that, and then Congressman King didn’t help himself by getting stripped of his committees, not fundraising, and not doing a political ad, and ultimately what you saw was an upset,” Scholten said.

Scholten narrowly lost to King two years ago and will face Feenstra in the November general election. He said he is ready to campaign and face off for the seat.