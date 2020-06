SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Theresa Greenfield has won the primary election as the Democrat candidate for one of Iowa’s seat for the U.S. Senate .

Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauro, and Cal Woods were all running for the seat.

With 76% of the votes reported, Greenfield won with 121,405 votes.

Greenfield will be running against Republican incumbent Joni Ernst J.D. Scholten for the seat in the November general election.

Thank you, Iowa. I’m honored to be your Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. We’re one step closer to flipping this #IASen seat. Help send this scrappy farm kid to the Senate. Chip in right now: https://t.co/Hl0X0v8d71 — Theresa Greenfield (@GreenfieldIowa) June 3, 2020

