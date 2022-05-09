(KCAU) — With the Nebraska primary election on Tuesday, you may be wondering where to vote.

Multiple primary elections will be taking place in Nebraska Tuesday, including more stand-out races such as Nebraska governor and offices in Congress.

The governor race will be seeking to fill the governor seat currently held by Pete Ricketts, who is ineligible to rerun due to term limits. The GOP primary includes the Trump-endorsed Charles Herbster who is currently facing allegations of groping. Herbster is facing off against Jim Pillen, Brett Lindstrom and more.

The winner of the GOP primary will face the winner of the Democrat’s race, either Carol Blood or Roy Harris, in the final election.

You can find your nearest polling location by following this link.