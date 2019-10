SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Folks around Siouxland will be heading to the polls in less than a week, and the candidates for Sioux City’s election took part in one last debate before those elections take place.

Incumbent candidates and challengers took questions at the Rox and Rails in Sioux City on Wednesday.

Wednesday night’s forum featured the candidates for Sioux City mayor and city council.

The election for the city and school board positions will take place on Tuesday, November 5.