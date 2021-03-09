Early voting law in Iowa causing mixed reactions from civil rights groups, lawmakers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 413 into law on Monday which includes reducing the mail and in-person early voting period.

On Tuesday, The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, claims the bill restricts and limits participation in the voting process.

The organization said they’re suing the State of Iowa’s Secretary of State and Attorney General.

“It’s going to suppress the vote. It’s going to cause great harm to our community and our ability to vote,” Joe Henry, the Political Director for LULAC Iowa, said.

Joe Henry, political director for LULAC, said Gov. Reynolds’ new voting law is voter suppression.

“We are arguing that this is causing undue harm on Iowans making it more difficult to vote. Restricting the amount of time, reducing the amount of time to vote early by mail ballots and also reducing the amount of time to vote on election day,” Henry said.

The President of the Sioux City branch of the NAACP, Ike Rayford, agrees with Henry on the bill being voter suppression.

“We know it’s voter suppression because we understand that when you limit a time when you limit mail-in ballots when you limit us to voting you’re suppressing it. You’re taking it away from those. In other words, we should be expanding. We should be allowing people, you know, people work. If they can’t get in time to vote so why would you want to take that away from them,” Ike Rayford said.

“I don’t think it suppresses voters,” Iowa State Sen. Jim Carlin, said.

Iowa Sen. Jim Carlin said the new law signed by the governor is about bringing integrity into the election.

“Voter suppression is often raised any time you try to pass a voter ID law. The worst kind of voter suppression is fraud. And this bill is designed to prevent fraud and after the last election people had a lot of doubts about the outcome. I count myself among those people,” Sen. Carlin said.

The bill also requires one drop-off box for ballots per county as well as stricter penalties for county auditors if they violate state laws.