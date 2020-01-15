Drake University hosts final democratic debate before Iowa caucus

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The focus of the seventh Democratic debate changed from state politics to the national campaign for the president Tuesday night in Des Moines.

There were six democratic candidates on stage for the final debate before the Iowa caucus.

The recent conflict with Iran led the debate that took place on Drake University’s campus Tuesday night.

Each candidate got to explain how they would respond in a foreign policy crisis, and many of them slammed the lack of diplomatic action from the Trump Administration.

The candidates remained civil with each other despite the Iowa caucus at stake.

Around the state, and here in Siouxland, voters are paying close attention to what candidates are saying during debates like Tuesday’s in Des Moines.

Voters we caught up with at a local watch party told KCAU that the debates are important, even if they’ve already settled on a candidate.

The next Democratic debate is set to take place at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on February 7, just four days after the Iowa caucus.