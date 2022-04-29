GREENWOOD, Nebraska (KCAU) — Former President Donald Trump has postponed his Save America Rally that was scheduled for Friday night.

The Nebraska rally has been moved to Sunday due to potentially severe weather expected in Nebraska.

Trump thanked everyone for wanting to attend but said keeping the people safe is more important. Read the full statement below.

Thank you to all who waited in line for our Save America Rally tonight in Greenwood, Nebraska. Because of severe weather, including the possibility of 60 mph+ wind, hailstorms, and maybe even tornadoes, I will not be coming to Nebraska tonight, but rather, weather permitting, will be there this Sunday night, May 1st. The most important thing is to keep you safe, and that cannot be done with such a terrible forecast. Thank you to Charles W. Herbster and his wonderful staff for working so professionally with us. See you on Sunday! Statement by Donald Trump

As more severe weather is expected in parts of Siouxland, check-in with KCAU 9 for the latest weather coverage.