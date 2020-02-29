Democratic candidates prepare for South Carolina Primary

NEW YORK (ABC NEWS) – The Primary in South Carolina is just one day away and former Vice President Joe Biden is considered to be the front-runner in the state, but the big question is, can that outcome change?

The 77-year-old is finding momentum from the help of black voters in South Carolina, after stumbling in the earlier contests and only managing a second-place finish in the Nevada Caucus last week.

Polls are now showing Biden comfortably in the lead and if he wins by a landslide it could alter the trajectory heading into Super Tuesday.

A new ABC/IPSOS poll Friday morning showed Bernie Sanders is the national frontrunner.

“Let’s get out here and win in South Carolina. Let’s win the nomination, let’s defeat Trump,” Bernie said.

However, according to a New York Times report, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is facing deep alarm among party moderates who worry if Sanders wins the nomination, it will cost Democrats control of the house.

Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg is also trying to increase his viability.

Bloomberg took a swipe, releasing a letter from his doctor with results of a heart stress test, called Sanders to do the same.

The other candidates are all pushing ahead with no one showing any signs of backing down before Super Tuesday.

Elizabeth Warren said she’ll campaign until the convention.

Meanwhile, President Trump will be at a rally in South Carolina Friday evening.

He wants to make sure the Democrats don’t go into tomorrow’s primary without any push back.