Closings
There are currently 21 active closings. Click for more details.

Democratic candidates looking forward to Nevada caucus

KCAU Your Local Election Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With Iowa and New Hampshire behind them, presidential candidates are now looking forward to the next contest, the Nevada Caucus.

The state’s Democratic Party is preparing for the event, and for the first time ever, there will be early voting ahead of the state’s caucus.

Early voters will still rank between three and five candidates on their ballot, which will be available in three languages.

Their top choice that meets the 15% threshold at their precinct is the one that will be counted on caucus day.

The Nevada Caucus is scheduled for February 22.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.