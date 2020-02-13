Democratic candidates looking forward to Nevada caucus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With Iowa and New Hampshire behind them, presidential candidates are now looking forward to the next contest, the Nevada Caucus.

The state’s Democratic Party is preparing for the event, and for the first time ever, there will be early voting ahead of the state’s caucus.

Early voters will still rank between three and five candidates on their ballot, which will be available in three languages.

Their top choice that meets the 15% threshold at their precinct is the one that will be counted on caucus day.

The Nevada Caucus is scheduled for February 22.