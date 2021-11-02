Community votes on Sgt. Bluff-Lutton School District renovation bond after denied measure in 2019

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – Voters in Woodbury County have voted against a measure that included renovations for the Sergeant Bluff-Lutton School District.

A renovation bond for the Sergeant Bluff-Lutton School District has been making it on the ballots for years, and 2021 is no exception. In 2019, the bond was set for $33 million, and before that, it was $63 million.

The vote lost with a vote of 796 to 766.

If the measure would have passed, the school district would have seen some renovations in classrooms along with a new softball and baseball field.

