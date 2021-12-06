‘Who’s minding the store?’ town hall preview

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 will be hosting a live town hall Wednesday night to discuss why Siouxland businesses are cutting back on operations.

Before then, we want to know what you think.

KCAU 9 is inviting three panelists to speak and also answer your questions. They are:

Brandi Redel, HR Manager at Sabre Industries

Stacie Hayes, Associate VP for Career & Employee Engagement at Krone Advising Center

Andrea Mann, Operations Manager for the IowaWORKS in Sioux City

If you have any questions for our guests, send an email with the subject line “Town Hall Question” to news@kcautv.com.

“Who’s Minding the Store?: A KCAU 9 Town Hall Meeting” will air commercial-free Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 -7 p.m. on KCAU 9, on our Facebook page, and on our website, SiouxlandProud.com.

