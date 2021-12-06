‘Who’s minding the store?’ town hall preview

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 will be hosting a live town hall Wednesday night to discuss why Siouxland businesses are cutting back on operations.
Before then, we want to know what you think.
KCAU 9 is inviting three panelists to speak and also answer your questions. They are:
- Brandi Redel, HR Manager at Sabre Industries
- Stacie Hayes, Associate VP for Career & Employee Engagement at Krone Advising Center
- Andrea Mann, Operations Manager for the IowaWORKS in Sioux City
If you have any questions for our guests, send an email with the subject line “Town Hall Question” to news@kcautv.com.
“Who’s Minding the Store?: A KCAU 9 Town Hall Meeting” will air commercial-free Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 -7 p.m. on KCAU 9, on our Facebook page, and on our website, SiouxlandProud.com.
