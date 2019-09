SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU 9 hosted a Digital Town Hall Thursday Thursday night with experts to discuss the dangers of social media and cyberbullying.

According to cyberbullying statistics from the i-SAFE foundation, over half of adolescents and teens have been bullied online. Amazingly, about the same number have engaged in cyberbullying themselves.

It’s these kinds of statistics that lead KCAU 9 News to bring local experts in the field together to take a close look at the issue.