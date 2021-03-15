‘Vaccination Information’ town hall: Poll question 1

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU 9 will be hosting a live town hall the night of March 18 to discuss the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Siouxland.

Before then, we want to know what you think.

KCAU 9 is inviting three panelists to speak and also answer your questions. They are:

Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health

Dr. David Ensz, MercyOne Siouxland

Liz Webb, Drilling Pharmacy

If you have any questions for our guests, send an email with the subject line “Town Hall Question” to news@kcautv.com.

“Coronavirus: Vaccination Information” will air Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on KCAU 9, on our Facebook page, and on our website.

