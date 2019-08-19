Take part in a live conversation on teen suicide and prevention

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Wednesday, August 21st at 7:30 p.m., KCAU 9 will host a Digital Town Hall with three mental health experts who will dive into what we can do to help prevent teen suicide.

As the school year begins, it’s an important topic for everyone to discuss. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in teens and young adults and recent data from the National Youth Risk Behavior Survey shows more teens are struggling with depression, hopelessness and thoughts of suicide. That’s why it’s so important for parents and teens to be able to recognize the signs of struggle and learn what can be done to help.

WATCH AND PARTICIPATE in this important conversation on KCAU 9’s Facebook page and Youtube account. You can also watch the town hall, during and after the conversation at Siouxlandproud.com.

Our panelists:

Rashel Bark, SIOUXLAND MENTAL HEALTH CENTER

Rashel is a Licensed Independent Social Worker in the State of Iowa. She is the clinical manager at Siouxland Mental Health Center which serves all individuals within Woodbury County for the treatment of mental illness. In addition to their own clinical office, SMHC has several mental health therapists stationed within the Sioux City School District, Western Iowa Tech, and Juvenile Court Services. Rashel has many years of experience in working with kids through adults. In particular, she has worked with juveniles with behavioral issues, children and adults with mental health issues (mild as well as chronic and persistent), elderly in transitions, and she also has experience working with people who have sexual offending behavior.

Albert Okine, DR. DEAN AND ASSOCIATES

Albert is Certified Psychiatric Physician Assistant at Dr. Dean and Associates, a psychiatric practice located in Sioux City, Iowa. Dr. Dean and associates provides counseling services by working closely with clients, developing and implementing the most effective cognitive approaches, creating customized treatment plans and promoting learning and personal growth. Albert began working with children and adolescent psychiatry in 2007 and is a Psychiatric Fellow from Cherokee Mental Health Institute.

Bernadette (Bernie) Scolaro, SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Bernie is a counselor at West High School in the Sioux City School District. The SCSD counseling program serves students K-12 and is an integral part of the District’s educational environment and supports students in academic and personal success. School counselors at the elementary, middle school, and high school level offer classroom guidance, group, individual interventions and counseling, and responsive services. Topics address students’ academic, career, and social/emotional development at an age and grade appropriate level.

Mayor’s Youth Commission, LIVE ACTIVE AUDIENCE

Members of Sioux City’s Mayor’s Youth Commission and their parents will be participating in the Digital Town Hall as a live audience, asking questions on camera throughout the discussion and adding other contributions to the conversation. Their participation helps fulfill the goal of the Mayor’s Youth Commission, to explore, communicate, and provide for the needs, problems, issues, and activities affecting the city’s youth.