‘Fighting a Pandemic’ Town Hall: Poll 1

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU 9 will be hosting a live town hall Tuesday night to discuss new therapeutics in the fight against COVID-19 and the creation, approval and realistic distribution of new vaccines.

Before then, we want to know what you think.

KCAU 9 is inviting two panelist to speak about it and also answer questions. They are:

  • Dr. Larry Volz, C.M.O. MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center
  • Mari Kaptain-Dahlen, C.E.O. Siouxland Community Health

If you have any questions for our guest, send an email to new@kcautv.com.

“Coronavirus: Fighting a Pandemic” will air Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on KCAU 9, our Facebook page and on our website.

