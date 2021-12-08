SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 is hosting a live town hall Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. to discuss why Siouxland businesses are cutting back on operations.

If you have any questions for our guests, send an email with the subject line “Town Hall Question” to news@kcautv.com.

Three panelists will be speaking during this town hall; they are listed below.

Brandi Redel, HR Manager at Sabre Industries

Stacie Hayes, Associate VP for Career & Employee Engagement at Krone Advising Center

Andrea Mann, Operations Manager for the IowaWORKS in Sioux City

“Who’s Minding the Store?: A KCAU 9 Town Hall Meeting” is airing in the player above, on KCAU 9, and on our Facebook page.

