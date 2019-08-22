Digital Town Hall: Teen suicide and prevention

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU 9 is hosting a Digital Town Hall with three mental health experts who will dive into what we can do to help prevent teen suicide.

You can also watch the town hall, during and after the conversation at Siouxlandproud.com.

As the school year begins, it’s an important topic for everyone to discuss. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in teens and young adults and recent data from the National Youth Risk Behavior Survey shows more teens are struggling with depression, hopelessness and thoughts of suicide. That’s why it’s so important for parents and teens to be able to recognize the signs of struggle and learn what can be done to help.