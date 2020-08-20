Digital Town Hall: Race Relations in Siouxland: A Candid Conversation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU 9 is hosting a Digital Town Hall Thursday night to discuss the state of race relations in Siouxland, where we were, where we are, where we’re going and how relations here compare to race relations in other parts of the country.

Throughout this summer, events here in Siouxland as well as across our nation have put the spotlight on race relations.

KCAU 9 invited the following to discuss race relations in Siouxland:

  • Cliff Coleman – Unity in the Community
  • Denys Azpeitia – Catholic Charities
  • Laura Chandler – Director of USD’s Center for Diversity and Community

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller was also interviewed ahead of the town hall.

