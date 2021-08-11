‘Coronavirus: Vaccines and Variants’ town hall on KCAU 9

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 is hosting a live town hall at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Siouxland.

Our panelists answered questions ranging from vaccines to the different variants of COVID-19.

You can watch a replay of the live forum above.

And these town halls are part of a series of town halls. To see all our town halls, click here.

