‘Coronavirus: Vaccination Information’ town hall on KCAU 9

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU 9 is hosting a live town hall the night of March 18 to discuss the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Siouxland.
KCAU 9 is inviting three panelists to speak and also answer your questions. They are:
- Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health
- Dr. David Ensz, MercyOne Siouxland
- Liz Webb, Drilling Pharmacy
If you have any questions for our guests, send an email with the subject line “Town Hall Question” to news@kcautv.com.
“Coronavirus: Vaccination Information” airs Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on KCAU 9, on our Facebook page, and on our website.
