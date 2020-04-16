Coronavirus: Managing Your Money

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Federal assistance has started to roll out amid the COVID-19 crisis, including stimulus checks. How do you spend those checks and what if that money simply isn’t enough?

KCAU 9 invited three financial professionals to help answer your questions.

Lori Scott, a financial and housing counselor with the Center for Siouxland

Jeremy Craighead, the executive vice president of Security National Bank

Chris McGowan, the president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce

Watch the discussion above.

This is just one of a series of town halls on the coronavirus that KCAU 9 is holding.

