Coronavirus: Changing Times

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s been a month since COVID-19 started impacting daily life.

Medical and health professionals are joining KCAU 9 Anchor Tim Seaman to give an update on where Siouxland stands currently and to help clear up any confusion.

KCAU 9 hosted a town hall with three professionals to discuss the coronavirus before and have brought them back for the discussion. They are:

Tyler Brock, the deputy director of laboratory services at Siouxland District Health

Dr. Mike Kafka, the medical director at UnityPoint Health–St. Luke’s

Dr. Larry Volz, the chief medical officer at MercyOne Siouxland

Watch the discussion above.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

