Coronavirus: Adjusting to a New Normal

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU 9 hosted a live town hall Tuesday to discuss how Siouxland is reopening with business and health leaders.

Before taking a look at what has changed in the community, how do the numbers of cases compare from mid-March to June 23?

On March 18, Iowa reported only 38 cases. Three months later, there are more than 26,000 cases and 688 deaths.

Nebraska confirmed 24 in the state back in March, but now there have been nearly 18,000 cases with 249 deaths.

South Dakota recorded just 11 cases three months ago. Now, there has been a total of more than 6,300 with 81 deaths in the state.

KCAU 9 invited three business and health experts for a town hall discussion

Kevin Grieme, the director of health at the Siouxland District Health Department

Dr. Larry Volz, chief of staff at MercyOne Siouxland

Chris McGowan, the president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce

Watch the discussion above.

This is just one of a series of town halls on the coronavirus that KCAU 9 is holding. Watch the others by clicking the links below.