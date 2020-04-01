Coronavirus: A Mental Health Discussion

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – From job loss to social distancing, now is a time where everything we used to know seems to have changed. For that reason, it is important for people to keep an eye on their mental health.

To help give a little insight, KCAU 9 hosted a town hall with three mental health professionals who can provide insight into why people are feeling the way they do and how to navigate these unprecedented times. They were:

Dr. Raul Sanchez PHD with Renewing The Mind Clinic

Amy Bloch, the executive director of Catholic Charities

Jennifer Jackson, the executive director of Heartland Counseling

Watch the discussion above.

This is just one of a series of coronavirus town halls that KCAU 9 is holding. Watch the others by clicking the links below.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.