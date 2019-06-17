West Des Moines family of 4 gunned down inside their residence

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)-

An Iowa family of four has died after shots were fired in a West Des Moines neighborhood. All four found dead inside the family home after another family member runs out of the home asking a bystander to call 9-1-1. When officers got to the house at 935 65th Street they found four members of the Sunkara family dead. Chandrasekhar and Lavanya Sunkara and two boys, 15 and 10 years old all of whom lived in the house. Police reported apparent gunshot wounds on each of the victims.

The victims were discovered when one of the survivors ran outside looking for help and found someone walking through the neighborhood, who called 911. Police say there are still a lot of questions unanswered.

Sergeant Dan Wade said in a press release 'We are continuing to work through this investigation. We will follow through until we have answered as many questions as evidence allows. Police believe there is no threat to the community but putting together all the facts, in this case, could take a long time."

The key point here is that this investigation will take some time.

Central Iowa police continue to work the case as of Sunday night.