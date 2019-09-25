Cy-Hawk band incident remains under investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Allegations made by the University of Iowa marching band following this year’s Cy-Hawk football game are again drawing attention from administrators from both institutions.

On Tuesday, the University of Iowa announced it has re-opening its investigation into the alleged incidents. The news comes after Athletic Director Gary Barta was alerted of five different allegations including verbal and physical assault.



Meanwhile, ISU officials say they’ve run into issues while looking into the claims. No complainants have come forward with testimony.



President Wendy Wintersteen saying the university will take a closer look, none the less.



“We are saddened and concerned by the reports that some members of the Iowa band were mistreated or harmed during their visit to our campus. This is something that we take very seriously,” said Wendy Wintersteen.



Officials from both schools said they will work on ways to prevent this type of incident in the future.



On Monday, University of Iowa President Bruce Herrald said perhaps the intra-state football series should be ended. Tuesday Governor Kim Reynolds chimed in saying, she doesn’t even see that as an option.

