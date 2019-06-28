Scott’s BBQ Forecast Winner June 28, 2019

It’s going to be an exceptionally hot weekend…but conditions should stay dry with ample sunshine and you’ll certainly have chances to wheel out the grill! For Saturday we’re expecting a temperature of 90° at lunchtime and 94° at dinnertime with sunny skies. Sunday will be similar with a 91° reading at lunchtime and 92° around supper. It’s expected to be a touch cooler later in the day on Sunday with some clouds arriving in advance of a cold front early next week.

Congratulations to this week’s winner – Larry Draper of Cherokee, IA! He’s going to take home a great prize pack courtesy of our sponsors including…

-Grill utensil set from Kollman Appliance
-Tiefenthaler Quality Meats gift card and cutting board
-Cookies sauce & seasoning kit
-Gift card to Okoboji View Golf Course & Pub 19

