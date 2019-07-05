Scott’s BBQ Forecast Winner July 5, 2019

We’ve seen a lot of thunderstorms in Siouxland lately, but we should dry up this weekend with partly cloudy skies and genuinely nice July weather! Saturday the temperature will be at about 76° if you wheel out the grill at lunchtime or just a bit warmer at 80° toward supper. Sunday won’t pose any issues either with marginally warmer temperatures – 78° at lunchtime and 81° in the evening.

Congratulations to this week’s winner – Sharon Sailer! She’s going to take home a great prize pack courtesy of our sponsors including…

-Grill utensil set from Kollman Appliance

-Tiefenthaler Quality Meats gift card and cutting board

-Cookies sauce & seasoning kit

-Gift card to Okoboji View Golf Course & Pub 19

