Scott’s BBQ Forecast Winner July 5, 2019

We’ve seen a lot of thunderstorms in Siouxland lately, but we should dry up this weekend with partly cloudy skies and genuinely nice July weather! Saturday the temperature will be at about 76° if you wheel out the grill at lunchtime or just a bit warmer at 80° toward supper. Sunday won’t pose any issues either with marginally warmer temperatures – 78° at lunchtime and 81° in the evening.
Congratulations to this week’s winner – Sharon Sailer! She’s going to take home a great prize pack courtesy of our sponsors including…
-Grill utensil set from Kollman Appliance
-Tiefenthaler Quality Meats gift card and cutting board
-Cookies sauce & seasoning kit
-Gift card to Okoboji View Golf Course & Pub 19
