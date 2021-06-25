Scott’s BBQ Forecast: June 25, 2021

A somewhat soggy weekend might put your plans to wheel out the grill on hold.

On Saturday, expect multiple rounds of scattered showers with a relatively cool afternoon high temperature of 77°. Sunday is looking like the better of the two days this weekend for some BBQ action as there’s going to be more periods of dry weather and even a bit of sunshine as the showers become more spotty in nature.

This week’s BBQ Forecast winner is Delmar Jensen! He’s going to receive a gift pack from Palmer’s Specialty Foods, gift certificates from Laurence’s, the Iowa Pork Producers Association, and Tiefenthaler Quality Meats. In addition to all of that, Famous Dave’s will also be providing an assortment of brand new grilling utensils.

Congratulations to Delmar!

If you want a chance to win, make sure to enter through the Contests tab on SiouxlandProud.com or click the link below. Good luck!